Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,568 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,099,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489,352 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

