Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $183.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

