Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.10 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $558.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $577.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.50.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

