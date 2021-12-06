Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $26.75 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $11,566,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have commented on V. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.