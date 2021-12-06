Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $51.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

