Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

