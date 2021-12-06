Crypto Kombat Price Down 52.9% Over Last 7 Days (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 52.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $228,125.07 and approximately $2,092.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.57 or 0.00046072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Kombat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.93 or 0.08440570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,863.43 or 0.99744305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00078745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Kombat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.