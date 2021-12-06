Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 49 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.8% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $357.38 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.78 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

