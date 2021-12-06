Csenge Advisory Group Buys 70 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $171.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

