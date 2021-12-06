Csenge Advisory Group Has $489,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

TSN stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

