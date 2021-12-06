Csenge Advisory Group Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Crocs were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

Shares of CROX opened at $162.38 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average is $137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

