Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 351 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000.

IUSG stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

