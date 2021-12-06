Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $674.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $709.54 and a 200-day moving average of $621.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $120,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

