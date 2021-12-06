Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 48.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novavax were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,016,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NVAX stock opened at $160.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,971 shares of company stock valued at $45,847,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

