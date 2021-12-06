CSFB Analysts Give Emera (TSE:EMA) a C$60.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$60.00 price objective on Emera (TSE:EMA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.75.

TSE EMA opened at C$59.15 on Thursday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.07. The firm has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 32.88.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

