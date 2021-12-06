CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.00 ($71.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($75.57) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

EVD opened at €56.72 ($64.45) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($82.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of €64.73 and a 200-day moving average of €59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 480.68.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

