CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after buying an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after buying an additional 465,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,794,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after buying an additional 516,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.64%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

