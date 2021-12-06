CUTcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $305.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $36.03 million and $305.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00034332 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.55 or 0.00580532 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061909 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,308,949 coins and its circulating supply is 151,308,949 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

