Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Cutera reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56. Cutera has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $638.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,091 shares of company stock valued at $183,876. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

