CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $91.45 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

