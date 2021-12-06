Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

