Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 27,182 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HOOD opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,495,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

