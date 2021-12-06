Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $393,512.35 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $393,512.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total transaction of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $15,762,254.88.

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $14,953,794.24.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $164.22 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,172.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after buying an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

