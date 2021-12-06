Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,141 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,585 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $262,396.75.

On Friday, November 26th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50.

On Monday, October 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $913,162.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $796,781.25.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.41. 4,256,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,244. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 1,886.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

