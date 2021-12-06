Datamine FLUX Market Capitalization Achieves $794,523.74 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001718 BTC on exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $794,523.74 and approximately $34,549.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.96 or 0.08334264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,357.93 or 1.00082427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00076822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 957,006 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

