Defined Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 116,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

