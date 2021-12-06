Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,364 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,037,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.61 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99.

