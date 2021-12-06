Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.69. 13,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

