Deri Protocol Price Down 17.8% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $39.26 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 454,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 102,191,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

