Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.39

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 52147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

