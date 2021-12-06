Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $48.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Big Lots by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

