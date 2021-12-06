Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

DB stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

