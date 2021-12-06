Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC raised shares of Pennon Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.