Diamant Asset Management Inc. Invests $312,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 63.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,012,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.93. 289,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,332,332. The company has a market cap of $262.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

