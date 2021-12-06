Diamant Asset Management Inc. Invests $642,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $137,395. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.38. 4,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

