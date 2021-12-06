Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New $967,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,377,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day moving average is $225.23. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

