DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 21.5% in November

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 88,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DMAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In related news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.42.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

