DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Critical Contrast

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44% NexPoint Residential Trust -9.42% -4.84% -1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and NexPoint Residential Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 5.98 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -4.29 NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 9.55 $44.02 million ($0.79) -98.01

NexPoint Residential Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DiamondRock Hospitality and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 4 0 2.50 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.76%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.05%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

