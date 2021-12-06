Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.38

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 1004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

