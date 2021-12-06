Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $521.77 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $549.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

