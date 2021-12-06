Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last three months. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $48.26 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

