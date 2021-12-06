Dorman Lynn Strahan Sells 1,292 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 907,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

