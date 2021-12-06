Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,242,853 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $849,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $880,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000.

General Electric stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

