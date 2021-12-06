Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $150.79 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $150,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

JPM opened at $158.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

