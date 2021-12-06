Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $43.59 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,962 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SS&C Technologies worth $43,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $75.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

