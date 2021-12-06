Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $97.51 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $97,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $204.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average is $196.21. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

