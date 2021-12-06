Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,481 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $112,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $183.93 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

