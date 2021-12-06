Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 80,407 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,407 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of GoDaddy worth $69,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $673,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

