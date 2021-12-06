Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $61,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $803.21.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $684.53 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $700.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.