Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Shares of DOCS opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.94. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.